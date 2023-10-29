10 BNP men arrested in B’baria over cocktail explosions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 01:04 pm

Related News

10 BNP men arrested in B’baria over cocktail explosions

The arrestees include member secretary of the district  Swechchhasebak Dal Mollah Saluddin, former vice-president of the district Chhatra Dal Sejan Mahmud Tushar, Javed Mia, Sohag, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Shaheed Belal Siddiqui, Billal Hossain, Faizur Rahman and Imam.

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 01:04 pm
A Google Map screenshot of the Brahmanbaria district, where the arrests took place.
A Google Map screenshot of the Brahmanbaria district, where the arrests took place.

Police in Brahmanbaria have arrested 10 leaders and activists of the BNP over the explosion of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), also known as cocktails, in the city's Kalibar Mor and Power House Road areas. 

The explosives were detonated on Saturday night (28 October). 

The arrestees include member secretary of the district  Swechchhasebak Dal Mollah Saluddin, former vice-president of the district Chhatra Dal Sejan Mahmud Tushar, Javed Mia, Sohag, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Shaheed Belal Siddiqui, Billal Hossain, Faizur Rahman and Imam.

Besides, the police recovered four unexploded cocktails from the spot. 

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Aslam Hossain allleged the arrested detonated eight explosives in two places in the city at night. 

Later, they were arrested during raids in different parts of the city. 

Top News

Hartal / Brahmanbaria / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

2h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

1d | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

16h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

18h | TBS Economy
The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

1d | TBS Markets