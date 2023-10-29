10 BNP men arrested in B’baria over cocktail explosions

A Google Map screenshot of the Brahmanbaria district, where the arrests took place.

Police in Brahmanbaria have arrested 10 leaders and activists of the BNP over the explosion of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), also known as cocktails, in the city's Kalibar Mor and Power House Road areas.

The explosives were detonated on Saturday night (28 October).

The arrestees include member secretary of the district Swechchhasebak Dal Mollah Saluddin, former vice-president of the district Chhatra Dal Sejan Mahmud Tushar, Javed Mia, Sohag, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Shaheed Belal Siddiqui, Billal Hossain, Faizur Rahman and Imam.

Besides, the police recovered four unexploded cocktails from the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Aslam Hossain allleged the arrested detonated eight explosives in two places in the city at night.

Later, they were arrested during raids in different parts of the city.