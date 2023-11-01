10 BNP activists, including unit convener and organising secretary, arrested in Barishal

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 02:02 pm

The party, however, claims that 16 of their leaders and activists have been arrested.

The party, however, claims that 16 of their leaders and activists have been arrested.

A collage of arrested BNP leaders, Central BNP Divisional Organising Secretary Advocate Bilkis Jahan Shirin, Barishal BNP Convener Moniruzzaman Farooq, and South District BNP Convener Abul Hossain Khan. Photo: TBS
A collage of arrested BNP leaders, Central BNP Divisional Organising Secretary Advocate Bilkis Jahan Shirin, Barishal BNP Convener Moniruzzaman Farooq, and South District BNP Convener Abul Hossain Khan. Photo: TBS

Ten BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in Barishal, including Central BNP Divisional Organising Secretary Advocate Bilkis Jahan Shirin, the Metropolitan BNP Convener Moniruzzaman Farooq, and South District BNP Convener Abul Hossain Khan. 

They were arrested from Barishal city.

The party, however, claims that 16 of their leaders and activists have been arrested.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Metropolitan Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anwar Hossain said the 10 were arrested on charges of sabotage during the BNP's grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October.

They will be handed over to the court soon, the OC said.

BNP leaders being picked up by police from Barishal city on 1 November, 2023. Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan
BNP leaders being picked up by police from Barishal city on 1 November, 2023. Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan

On the second day of the blockade programme called by the BNP to push home their demand of a caretaker government for the national election, the Chattra Dal took out a procession in front of the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital around 7:30am. 

They set fire to tires. The protestors arrived before police came to the scene.

The 28 October rally, called by both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, was marred by violence. 

Buses were torched and two people were left dead, including a police constable. 

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began. 

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital. 

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event. 

Fakhrul was arrested the next day over the attacks on police the day earlier, alongside hundreds of BNP activists.

The arrest was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October. 

The next day, Jamaat-e-Islami also announced an identical blockage programme.

On Tuesday, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were both arrested over the charges of killing a police constable and carrying out atrocities in the city during the BNP's grand rally on Saturday.

