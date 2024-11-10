10 arrested over implementing orders Hasina gave in viral audio clip: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:59 am

Related News

10 arrested over implementing orders Hasina gave in viral audio clip: Police

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:59 am
The 10 individuals were arrested during raids in different areas of Dhaka city. Photo: DMP
The 10 individuals were arrested during raids in different areas of Dhaka city. Photo: DMP

Police yesterday (9 November) arrested 10 individuals in Dhaka over allegations of implementing orders former prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave recently in a viral audio clip.

A large amount of evidence was also recovered from them during the arrest, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement signed by DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

"Recently, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, in an audio clip that went viral on various social media platforms, directed the leaders and activists of her party to use placards with pictures of the newly elected president of the United States and the flag of the United States in processions and rallies. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They were directed to use those placards as shields when needed and collect footage of vandalism of those placards in an effort to destabilise the country. They have planned this mischief as part of an attempt to destroy the good relations of the US with Bangladesh," reads the DMP statement.

Based on intelligence information, the DMP arrested the 10 individuals during raids in different areas of Dhaka city and recovered a large amount of posters, placards and cash, adds the statement.

Top News

arrest / Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

6h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

16h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

4h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

5h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

7h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

7h | Videos