10 arrested over implementing orders Hasina gave in viral audio clip: Police

The 10 individuals were arrested during raids in different areas of Dhaka city. Photo: DMP

Police yesterday (9 November) arrested 10 individuals in Dhaka over allegations of implementing orders former prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave recently in a viral audio clip.

A large amount of evidence was also recovered from them during the arrest, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement signed by DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

"Recently, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, in an audio clip that went viral on various social media platforms, directed the leaders and activists of her party to use placards with pictures of the newly elected president of the United States and the flag of the United States in processions and rallies.

"They were directed to use those placards as shields when needed and collect footage of vandalism of those placards in an effort to destabilise the country. They have planned this mischief as part of an attempt to destroy the good relations of the US with Bangladesh," reads the DMP statement.

Based on intelligence information, the DMP arrested the 10 individuals during raids in different areas of Dhaka city and recovered a large amount of posters, placards and cash, adds the statement.