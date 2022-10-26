10 arrested in Chattogram for providing fake NIDs to Rohingyas

Detective Branch (DB) of police in Chattogram have arrested 10 people including five data entry operators of the Election Commission Office in the port city in connection with creating fake national identity cards (NID) for Rohingyas and including them in the voter list.

Being tipped off, police conducted a raid in the Halishahar area of Chattogram city and arrested them on Tuesday night, Mohammad Ali Hossain, deputy commissioner of police (port and western zone), told The Business Standard.

The arrested data entry operators of the Election Commission Office in Chattogram are – Noor Nabi Rahat (25), Md Mizanur Rahman (23), Farhadul Islam (28), Emon Das (20), Md Kamal (42). The other arrestees are Md Kamal Hossain (45), Parveen Akhtar (25), Md Nurul Abshar (28), Shamsu Master (60), Md Yasin Arafat (22).

Among them, Md Kamal Hossain and Parveen Akhtar are citizens of Myanmar. Shamsu Master was the headmaster of Pokkhali Government Primary School in Cox's Bazar. He was sacked for his involvement in making NID cards for Rohingyas. In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against him with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.

"Shamsu Master used to collect Rohingyas from various camps in Cox's Bazar and send them to Nurul Absar who prepared fake birth certificates for them. Five data entry operators of the Election Commission Office used to assist him in this task," said Mohammad Ali Hossain.

"This gang has been involved in creating various fake documents for Rohingyas in exchange for a huge amount of money for a long time. Police have recovered many NID card forms and birth certificate forms from them," he added.

Mohammad Ali Hossain further said, "The arrestees have provided information about other members of the gang in preliminary interrogation. We are conducting operations to arrest them."

Earlier in 2019, a Rohingya woman named Lucky Akhtar was caught with fake NID while trying to obtain a passport in Chattogram. After that, police arrested Zainal Abedin, office assistant in the EC Office in Chattogram, and three data entry operators in connection with providing fake documents for Rohingyas.