10 arrested in Chattogram for providing fake NIDs to Rohingyas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

10 arrested in Chattogram for providing fake NIDs to Rohingyas

“This gang has been involved in creating various fake documents for Rohingyas in exchange for a huge amount of money for a long time. Police have recovered many NID card forms and birth certificate forms from them,”

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
10 arrested in Chattogram for providing fake NIDs to Rohingyas

Detective Branch (DB) of police in Chattogram have arrested 10 people including five data entry operators of the Election Commission Office in the port city in connection with creating fake national identity cards (NID) for Rohingyas and including them in the voter list.

Being tipped off, police conducted a raid in the Halishahar area of Chattogram city and arrested them on Tuesday night, Mohammad Ali Hossain, deputy commissioner of police (port and western zone), told The Business Standard.

The arrested data entry operators of the Election Commission Office in Chattogram are – Noor Nabi Rahat (25), Md Mizanur Rahman (23), Farhadul Islam (28), Emon Das (20), Md Kamal (42). The other arrestees are Md Kamal Hossain (45), Parveen Akhtar (25), Md Nurul Abshar (28), Shamsu Master (60), Md Yasin Arafat (22).

Among them, Md Kamal Hossain and Parveen Akhtar are citizens of Myanmar. Shamsu Master was the headmaster of Pokkhali Government Primary School in Cox's Bazar. He was sacked for his involvement in making NID cards for Rohingyas. In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against him with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station.

"Shamsu Master used to collect Rohingyas from various camps in Cox's Bazar and send them to Nurul Absar who prepared fake birth certificates for them. Five data entry operators of the Election Commission Office used to assist him in this task," said Mohammad Ali Hossain.

"This gang has been involved in creating various fake documents for Rohingyas in exchange for a huge amount of money for a long time. Police have recovered many NID card forms and birth certificate forms from them," he added.

Mohammad Ali Hossain further said, "The arrestees have provided information about other members of the gang in preliminary interrogation. We are conducting operations to arrest them."

Earlier in 2019, a Rohingya woman named Lucky Akhtar was caught with fake NID while trying to obtain a passport in Chattogram. After that, police arrested Zainal Abedin, office assistant in the EC Office in Chattogram, and three data entry operators in connection with providing fake documents for Rohingyas.

Top News

Fake NID / Election Commission / Election Commissioner (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

40m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

19h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak