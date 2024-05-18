1-year-old drowns in bucket of water at Dhaka's Wari

1-year-old drowns in bucket of water at Dhaka's Wari

A one-year-old child drowned in a bucket of water at the capital's Wari area this afternoon (18 May).

The deceased was identified as Amena Khatun. She was the youngest among three siblings. 

Her father, Tajul Islam, lives with his family in a five-storeyed building in Wari's Bangram road. He said his wife had gone to the kitchen around 10:00 am. 

"Amena entered the bathroom and fell into a bucket full of water. Later on, she was rescued but she was unconscious."

The child was then taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12:00 pm where the on duty doctor declared her dead, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

The body has been taken to the hospital mortuary, he added.

