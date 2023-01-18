1 killed as shots fired in Myanmar side of Tumbru border

Smoke coming out from a hill inside the Bangladesh border where a Myanmar military shell was dropped on Saturday. Photo: TBS

One person was killed and another injured as shots were fired between two armed groups of Myanmar near the Rohingya camp alongside the zero line of Tumbru border of Ghumdhum in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, according to Rohingyas living at the camp.

The deceased was identified as Hamid Ullah, 27, and the injured was identified as Muhib Ullah, 25, confirmed Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali. Further details about their identity could not be known yet.

Armed Police Battalion (APBN) 14 chief Additional DIG Syed Harun said after the shooting at the zero line two people who sustained bullet wounds were takento MSF hospital.

One of them died while the other was transferred to Cox's Bazar sadar hospital, he added.

Rohingya community leader living at the camp, Dil Mohammad, said, "A clash broke out in the morning between members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) around 6am Wednesday near Konarpara zero line in Naikhongchhari. Later, the clash spread inside the Rohingya camp as well. Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also opened fire to control the situation."

However, ASP Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, assistant director (Media and Law) of RAB-15 in Cox's Bazar, said that RAB did not conduct any raid at Tumbru border or its vicinity.

Dil Mohammad said, "Initially, it is assumed that the clash between the armed groups occurred for establishing dominance. However, the cause has not been confirmed."

The Rohingya community leader also said, "There is panic among the Rohingyas living at the zero line due to the ongoing gun firing at the border. Many people are afraid to leave their houses."

Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum Union, said, "We have been bearing gunshots since morning. It is not clear what is going on there. The locals are in panic."

BGB-34 Battalion Captain Lt Colonel Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury was unavailable for comment.

Romen Sharma, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Naikhongchhari, said he got notified through locals about repeated firings at the zero line of Tumbru border.

He said, "Since the incident happened at the zero line, authorities including the BGB have no jurisdiction to interfere there as per international norms. Still, BGB forces at the border are on alert and the administration is monitoring the matter."

Earlier around 6pm on Tuesday, there was an incident of gun firing near Dhamakhali border in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

Several people living near the border said BGB members arrested some people with drugs or other stolen goods. The arrestees included the wife of an ARSA top leader.

Afterwards, hundreds of terrorists from Myanmar infiltrated the border and attacked BGB's border outpost (BOP) by heavily firing bullets for more than an hour. They took the detainees and went to Myanmar, according to the locals.

Palongkhali Union Parishad Chairman M Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said, "The shooting took place for half an hour from 5:40pm on Tuesday. Since the incident, additional BGB members along with senior BGB officials were at the spot."

In a press release issued on Tuesday night, BGB-34 Battalion Captain Lt Colonel Mohammad Saiful Islam Chowdhury said, based on intelligence information, a special patrol team of Balukhali BOP conducted an operation in an area approximately 1.5 km south of Balukhali BOP inside Bangladesh to detain Yaba traders.

Sensing the presence of the BGB patrol, the Yaba traders fired shots at them. The BGB members fired back at the Yaba traders from strategic positions to protect their lives and property, forcing the Yaba traders to disperse and flee towards Myanmar, said the press release.

No BGB member got injured in the incident. However, it is not known whether any members of the Yaba traders were hurt. All BGB members at the BOP are on high alert since the incident and patrolling and intelligence activities have been increased, added the press release.