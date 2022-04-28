1 killed, several injured in Kaptai bridge collapse

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

1 killed, several injured in Kaptai bridge collapse

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One worker was killed and 15 others were injured when the girder of a bridge under construction on the Rangamati-Kaptai road collapsed on Thursday (28 April) morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rafiq, 45, of Dharmapasha in Sunamganj district.

At least five of the injured are in critical condition, said Tritan Chakma, an emergency unit doctor at Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

The local government engineering department (LGED) was constructing bridges at several places on the Kaptai 19 km road from Rangamati town to Assambosti.

A contractor named Jasimuddin, who is also a district Jubo League leader, was contracted to do the work for the department.

The bridge being built at Depyachhari in Baradam area of ​​Magban Union collapsed on Thursday morning.

This is the largest bridge on this road, the construction cost of which is about Tk4 crore and 75 lakh.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The local government engineering department confirmed that 38 meters of the 120-meter-long bridge had collapsed.

Magban Union Parishad Chairman Pushpa Ranjan Chakma said that most of the work of the bridge was already completed. Only finishing touches were being done.

"The girder of the bridge collapsed and several workers were injured. I have heard that one of them has also died", he added.

Ahmed Shafi, executive engineer, Rangamati LGED, said, "The accident took place due to the irresponsibility of the contracting company. The workers put the cement mixer on the portion of the bridge that was being casted. That is why it collapsed."

Rangamati Sadar Upazila LGED Executive Engineer Pranab Roy Chowdhury said, there have been several casualties.

"We also had people overseeing the project there, but none of them was injured. We are also shocked by this sudden incident. We will finish the contruction work soon."

Contractor Jasimuddin could not be reached on his phone for comment.

Top News

bridge collapse / Kaptai / bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

29m | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

2h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

2h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

19h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

19h | Videos
Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

Playgrounds decrease while police stations increase in Dhaka

20h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access