1 killed, several injured in Kaptai bridge collapse

One worker was killed and 15 others were injured when the girder of a bridge under construction on the Rangamati-Kaptai road collapsed on Thursday (28 April) morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rafiq, 45, of Dharmapasha in Sunamganj district.

At least five of the injured are in critical condition, said Tritan Chakma, an emergency unit doctor at Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

The local government engineering department (LGED) was constructing bridges at several places on the Kaptai 19 km road from Rangamati town to Assambosti.

A contractor named Jasimuddin, who is also a district Jubo League leader, was contracted to do the work for the department.

The bridge being built at Depyachhari in Baradam area of ​​Magban Union collapsed on Thursday morning.

This is the largest bridge on this road, the construction cost of which is about Tk4 crore and 75 lakh.

Photo: TBS

The local government engineering department confirmed that 38 meters of the 120-meter-long bridge had collapsed.

Magban Union Parishad Chairman Pushpa Ranjan Chakma said that most of the work of the bridge was already completed. Only finishing touches were being done.

"The girder of the bridge collapsed and several workers were injured. I have heard that one of them has also died", he added.

Ahmed Shafi, executive engineer, Rangamati LGED, said, "The accident took place due to the irresponsibility of the contracting company. The workers put the cement mixer on the portion of the bridge that was being casted. That is why it collapsed."

Rangamati Sadar Upazila LGED Executive Engineer Pranab Roy Chowdhury said, there have been several casualties.

"We also had people overseeing the project there, but none of them was injured. We are also shocked by this sudden incident. We will finish the contruction work soon."

Contractor Jasimuddin could not be reached on his phone for comment.