1 killed, scores injured in Habiganj, Sylhet protesters-police clashes

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:56 pm

Dr Momin Uddin Chowdhury, resident medical officer (RMO) of Sadar Hospital confirmed the death

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

One was killed and about 100 people were injured in clashes between police and protesters in Habiganj and other districts in Sylhet division today (2 August) during demonstrations organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

A 28-year-old man, Mostak Mia, was killed in clashes in Habiganj. The victim was a resident of Tuk Bazar area in Sylhet district and a labourer under PDB contractor in Habiganj, reports UNB.

Mostak suffered bullet injury during the clashes between the agitators and the police in the afternoon. Later, died from his injury while undergoing treatment at Sadar Modern Hospital, as confirmed by Dr Momin Uddin Chowdhury, resident medical officer (RMO) of Sadar Hospital.

Besides, at least 50 people including policemen were injured in the clash between police and anti-discrimination student movement protesters.

BCL-Police clash with protesters in Habiganj, Awami League office set on fire

Eyewitnesses said after the Jumma prayers, the students gathered in separate groups and joined the main road of the town. When the procession reached near the Awami League office, a clash erupted between the students and some Awami League leaders and activists, reports UNB.

At one point, the protesters set the district Awami League office on fire. Moreover, they threw stones at the residence of Habiganj 3 constituency lawmaker, Abu Zahir. Later, as the Habiganj police approached the scene, a clash ensued between the students and the police on both sides of the main road in front of the Muslim Quarter.

Meanwhile, around 50 people were reportedly injured in clashes between police and protesters in Sylhet yesterday.

At least eight people were also detained amid the clashes that took place in the city's Akhalia area, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh. 

Police dispersed students with tear gas shells and sound grenades as they took the streets as part of the nationwide protest programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Thursday.

Also, there have been reports of internet connection disruptions in the city.

Around 3pm, students gathered at the city's Modina Market area near the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), as per reports from our correspondent present at the spot.

Later, they blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway. The police, who were already stationed there, obstructed them. At one point, the agitated students threw brick-bats. In response, police fired tear gas at the agitated students.

Moreover, Mithu Das, the Sylhet correspondent of the Daily Kalbela Was hit with pellets while covering a clash between protesters and police, according to a news published by the outlet. The journalist was undergoing treatment as of filing this report.

