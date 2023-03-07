8 killed, over 100 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

Eight persons were killed and over 100 were injured in an explosion in a five-storied building at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar area.

The blast was reported at 4:50pm. The first unit of fire service arrived on spot at 4:57pm, Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the fire service control room, told The Business Standard.

8 killed in Gulistan explosion, scores injured pic.twitter.com/nrw9IPFba7— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) March 7, 2023

Currently, 11 units and 5 ambulances are working at the scene, Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told TBS.

Brac Bank's Gulistan branch office is located at the building which was also impacted due to the blast.

The glasses were shattered and a couple of people inside the branch suffered minor injuries and were given first aid, said Brac Bank's Head of Communications Ekram Kabir.

Everything including the bank vault is safe, he added.

Explosion near Gulistan BRTC Bus Counter kills 1 pic.twitter.com/iSaqv5mwzT— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) March 7, 2023

Currently, 11 units and 5 ambulances are working at the scene, Fire Service Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told TBS.

The deceased are yet to be identified. The cause of the blast and extent of damage could not be known immediately.

Due to the explosion, two or three floors of the building collapsed and the debris landed on several pedestrians who sustained serious injuries, according to the fire service control room.

4 dead, dozens injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar pic.twitter.com/kMkRdaExKH— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) March 7, 2023

Dhaka Medical College Director Brigadier Nazmul said in a briefing that eight bodies have been recovered so far.

DMCH Outpost inspector Bacchu Miah said at least 30 injured were admitted to the emergency and casualties department. Some of them suffered wounds from the falling rubble.

4 dead in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar pic.twitter.com/PJmdAEri37— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) March 7, 2023

Rameshwar Das, an assistant director of the Department of Narcotics Control, who survived the explosion, told The Business Standard it was around 4:30pm when he was crossing Gulistan's Alubazar area on his way to Chandpur.

"All of a sudden, a loud blast covered the entire area with rubbles falling from a nearby building," described Rameshwar.

He said the sound was so loud that he felt he had gone deaf for a while. People got injured by broken glasses and fallen rubble.