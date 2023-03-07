8 killed, over 100 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

8 killed, over 100 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 06:38 pm

Eight persons were killed and over 100 were injured in an explosion in a five-storied building at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar area.

The blast was reported at 4:50pm. The first unit of fire service arrived on spot at 4:57pm, Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the fire service control room, told The Business Standard.

Currently, 11 units and 5 ambulances are working at the scene, Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told TBS.

Brac Bank's Gulistan branch office is located at the building which was also impacted due to the blast. 

The glasses were shattered and a couple of people inside the branch suffered minor injuries and were given first aid, said Brac Bank's Head of Communications Ekram Kabir.

Everything including the bank vault is safe, he added.

Currently, 11 units and 5 ambulances are working at the scene, Fire Service Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told TBS.

The deceased are yet to be identified. The cause of the blast and extent of damage could not be known immediately.

Due to the explosion, two or three floors of the building collapsed and the debris landed on several pedestrians who sustained serious injuries, according to the fire service control room.

Dhaka Medical College Director Brigadier Nazmul said in a briefing that eight bodies have been recovered so far.

DMCH Outpost inspector Bacchu Miah said at least 30 injured were admitted to the emergency and casualties department. Some of them suffered wounds from the falling rubble. 

Rameshwar Das, an assistant director of the Department of Narcotics Control, who survived the explosion, told The Business Standard it was around 4:30pm when he was crossing Gulistan's Alubazar area on his way to Chandpur. 

"All of a sudden, a loud blast covered the entire area with rubbles falling from a nearby building," described Rameshwar.

He said the sound was so loud that he felt he had gone deaf for a while. People got injured by broken glasses and fallen rubble.

Top News

Gulistan / Explosion / BRTC bus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

39m | TBS Science
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

22h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

21h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters