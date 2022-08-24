1 killed in JSS-UPDF gunfight in Rangamati

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 12:26 pm

At least one person was killed in a gunfight between the activists of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS-Santu Larma faction) and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in Langadu upazila of Rangamati district on Tuesday night.

Shyamal Chakma, 45, a member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), was killed in yesterday's gunfight, claimed Angya Marma, convener of the UPDF's Khagrachhari chapter.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Sadhan Kumar Chakma, a member of Langadu union parishad (Ward No 2), said, "We heard gunshots being fired on Tuesday night. 

"I am going to the spot of the incident with an army patrol team. I will be able to say more after I return."

Meanwhile, Langadu police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sanjid Ahmed said, "I was informed about the gunfight yesterday (23 August) night. 

"We could not visit the area in question immediately as it is very remote. An army patrol team is on its way there. Details will be given when they return."
 

