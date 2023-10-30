1 killed in fire at Gazipur's ABM Fashions factory

A man was killed in a fire at a garment factory ABM Fashions Ltd in Gazipur's Konabari area this evening (30 October).

The 32-year-old man died in the factory fire allegedly set by RMG workers protesting for higher wages.

The fire started this afternoon and was brought under control around 9:00 pm.

Three fire-fighting units are still working on the spot with the cooperation of police, said authorities of the Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defense in a notification on Monday (30 October).

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

Confirming the matter, Konabari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) KM Ashraf Uddin said, "The fire service personnel arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. However, they are still working. The extent of damage could not yet be known."

"The fire was possibly started by agitated garments workers [holding protests in nearby areas]," he added.

Bangladesh National Garments Workers' Union Organisational Secretary Md Ashirafuzzaman told The Business Standard that the factory was closed due to the ongoing protest of garment workers demanding a hike in the wage board.

"Later in the evening, some agitated workers brought out a procession from the Kashimpur Road and set fire to the factory. I came to know through the media that those who started the fire were wearing masks and had handkerchiefs covering their faces."

The factory's authorities have not issued a statement in this regard as of filing this report.

Rafi Al Farooq, duty officer of the fire service control room, told The Business Standard that they got to know about the fire at 3:15 pm.

"When our unit was on its way to the spot, our vehicle was attacked. Our members finally arrived there around 6:30 pm. With the help of the police, we began working to control the fire."