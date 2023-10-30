1 killed in fire at Gazipur's ABM Fashions factory

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:15 pm

Related News

1 killed in fire at Gazipur's ABM Fashions factory

“The fire was possibly started by agitated garments workers [holding protests in nearby areas],” police said

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A man was killed in a fire at a garment factory ABM Fashions Ltd in Gazipur's Konabari area this evening (30 October).

The 32-year-old man died in the factory fire allegedly set by RMG workers protesting for higher wages.

The fire started this afternoon and was brought under control around 9:00 pm.

Three fire-fighting units are still working on the spot with the cooperation of police, said authorities of the Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defense in a notification on Monday (30 October).

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

Confirming the matter, Konabari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) KM Ashraf Uddin said, "The fire service personnel arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. However, they are still working. The extent of damage could not yet be known."

"The fire was possibly started by agitated garments workers [holding protests in nearby areas]," he added.  

Bangladesh National Garments Workers' Union Organisational Secretary Md Ashirafuzzaman told The Business Standard that the factory was closed due to the ongoing protest of garment workers demanding a hike in the wage board.

"Later in the evening, some agitated workers brought out a  procession from the Kashimpur Road and set fire to the factory. I came to know through the media that those who started the fire were wearing masks and had handkerchiefs covering their faces."

The factory's authorities have not issued a statement in this regard as of filing this report.

Rafi Al Farooq, duty officer of the fire service control room, told The Business Standard that they got to know about the fire at 3:15 pm. 

"When our unit was on its way to the spot, our vehicle was attacked. Our members finally arrived there around 6:30 pm. With the help of the police, we began working to control the fire."

Top News

factory / fire / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

4h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World