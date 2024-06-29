1 killed as bus overturns in Ctg

A woman died and three others were injured when a passenger bus overturned in Chattogram's Sitakunda today (29 June).

The incident took place at Fakirhat MP Bari area of ​​Salimpur union of Sitakunda on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway around 9am, said Baroawlia Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khokon Chandra Ghosh.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

"The passenger bus of Star Line Transport was going from Chattogram to Feni. There were 10 to 15 passengers in the bus.

"The bus overturned due to a burst wheel," the OC said.

As a result of the incident, the Chattogram-bound lane of the highway was closed for about one and a half hours.

Around 11:15am, the bus was removed from the road by the police.