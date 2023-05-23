1 killed in Bandarban explosion; police blame Kuki-Chin separatists

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

1 killed in Bandarban explosion; police blame Kuki-Chin separatists

UNB
23 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A construction worker was killed and another one injured in an explosion of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ruma upazila of Bandarban on Tuesday, said police.

The deceased Md Rashed, 18, and injured Md Dulal were from Chhanua village under Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.

Locals said a construction work of a road along Thanchhi's Likkri border in Bangkupara area under the upazila was going on.

The explosion happened around noon when the workers including the duo were engaged in the works in the area, leaving them critically injured, they said.

They were rushed to nearby Thanchi Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared Rashed dead upon arrival, said Emdadul Hoque, officer-in-charge of Thanchhi police station.

Injured Dulal was undergoing treatment at Bandarban Sadar hospital as he was sifted from the Upazila Health Complex when his condition worsened, he said.

The OC guessed that members of armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) placed the IED along the road.

He said security measures were beefed up in the area after the incident.

Top News

Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

12h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

10h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

12h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

9h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

12m | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss