1 killed in Bandarban explosion; police blame Kuki-Chin separatists

A construction worker was killed and another one injured in an explosion of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ruma upazila of Bandarban on Tuesday, said police.

The deceased Md Rashed, 18, and injured Md Dulal were from Chhanua village under Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.

Locals said a construction work of a road along Thanchhi's Likkri border in Bangkupara area under the upazila was going on.

The explosion happened around noon when the workers including the duo were engaged in the works in the area, leaving them critically injured, they said.

They were rushed to nearby Thanchi Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared Rashed dead upon arrival, said Emdadul Hoque, officer-in-charge of Thanchhi police station.

Injured Dulal was undergoing treatment at Bandarban Sadar hospital as he was sifted from the Upazila Health Complex when his condition worsened, he said.

The OC guessed that members of armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) placed the IED along the road.

He said security measures were beefed up in the area after the incident.