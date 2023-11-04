Rickshaw puller killed after being hit by covered van in Munshiganj

A rickshaw puller was killed, and three people including two passengers were injured after a covered van collided with the vehicle losing its control on the steering on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Munshiganj.

The accident occurred around 3pm Saturday near the Bhaberchar bus terminal, resulting in the rickshaw puller's immediate death and injuring two of its passengers along with the covered van driver.

The injured individuals were referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital after giving first aid at Gazaria Health Complex.

The covered van involved in the accident has been seized, Gazaria Highway Police outpost in-charge Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard today.