1 killed, 7 injured as truck, ambulance collide on Bangabandhu Expressway

The ambulance which was in the accident being towed away on 11 September 2023. Photo: TBS

One person was killed in a collision between an ambulance and a truck on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway today.

Besides, seven others were injured in the incident that took place in Hasara area of Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj at 4:30am on Monday (11 September), Kanchan Kumar Singh, acting officer-in-charge of Hasara police station, told The Business Standard.

The deceased has been identified as Abdur Rahim Madbar, 45, who was in the ambulance at the time of the incident.

The injured are: Patuakhali Sadar residents Al Amin, Shabana Begum, Nachima, Rahima, Rahim, Noor Alam.

Locals said they are all relatives.

According to police officials, injured Al Amin, a dengue patient, was being brought to a Dhaka hospital in the ambulance by his relatives when it crashed into the back of a goods-carrying truck in Hasara area.

"Both the truck and ambulance have been brought under police custody. Drivers of both vehicles are currently on the run. Legal actions are being taken in this regard," OC Kanchan said.