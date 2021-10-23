1 killed, 30 injured in clash at Faridpur’s Saltha

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 08:22 pm

1 killed, 30 injured in clash at Faridpur's Saltha

More than 50 houses in the area have been vandalised and looted.

Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.

A clash between supporters of two independent Union Parishad chairman candidates in the Jadunadi union of Faridpur's Saltha upazila has resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 30 people.

The deceased is identified as Miraz Sikder (32), son of late Sohrab Sikder of Khairdia village of Jadunadi union.

The injured are currently under treatment at different hospitals in the area.

At the same time, more than 50 houses in the area have been vandalised and looted.

According to police and local sources, the supporters of independent chairman candidate Rafiq Mollah engaged in a clash with supporters of another independent candidate Tuku Thakur in Khardia village of the union around 3 pm on Saturday.

Miraz, a supporter of independent chairman candidate Rafiq Mollah, was seriously injured at the hands of Tuku Thakur's men.

He was later rescued by his fellow supporters and taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

At the same time, Rafiq Mollah's supporters vandalised and looted more than 50 houses of Tuku Thakur's supporters, including the house of Union Awami League General Secretary Alamgir Miah.

Additional units of police have been deployed in the area to de-escalate the situation.  

Faridpur / clash / Saltha / Union Parishad polls

