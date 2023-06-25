3 Killed, 5 Injured in separate road accidents on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

A series of tragic accidents occurred on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries on Sunday (25 June).

In one incident, a microbus collision claimed the lives of two individuals, including a traffic police constable, while leaving two others injured.

The second incident involved a pickup truck colliding with a covered van which left one dead and three others severely injured.

The microbus crash took place near the Padma Bridge North Police Station at around 9:30am. As per eyewitnesses, a microbus, on its way to Shariatpurir from Dhaka, struck a woman pedestrian and a policeman on duty.

The woman died on the spot, while the police constable, identified as Motaleb, passed away while receiving treatment at the Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex. Two other seriously injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Alamgir Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge North Police Station, confirmed that the driver of the microbus fled the scene, but the authorities have seized the vehicle and are actively working to arrest the driver.

In the second accident this morning, as one person lost his life and three others sustained serious injuries in a horrifying road accident.

The incident occurred at around 5am this morning near the Dogachi area in front of the Sheikh Russel Cantonment, Sreenagar, Munshiganj.

One of the injured individuals succumbed to their injuries at the Sreenagar Health Complex following arrival, confirmed Dr Kamlesh Bagchi, the in-charge of the facility's emergency department.

The condition of the remaining two injured persons remains critical and requires urgent medical intervention, he said adding that arrangements are currently underway to transfer them to a specialized hospital in Dhaka for further treatment.

These accidents follow another tragic incident on the expressway, where eight individuals lost their lives after an ambulance hit a flyover railing and caught fire in Bhanga, Faridpur district, on Saturday (24 June).