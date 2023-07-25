1 killed, 3 injured in Munshiganj road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:37 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A bike rider was killed and three private-car passengers were injured on Tuesday (25 July) when a bus hit the two vehicles in the Jamaldi bus stand area under Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The deceased biker has been identified as Nahid Ahmed, 27, a Sonargaon area representative of a pharmaceutical company. The injured are Abdur Rob, 70, a resident of Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila, his wife Bilkis Begum, 61, and private car driver Delwar Hossain, 30.

Eyewitnesses and the injured told The Business Standard that a Cumilla-bound passenger bus hit a motorcycle from behind in the Jamaldi bus stand area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at 10:30am on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, Nahid, lost his leg and died on the spot.

"The bus driver tried to escape and hit a private car," the eyewitnesses said.

The car got disfigured, but the passengers survived the accident with minor injuries. They took treatment from a local pharmacy and went home, according to the eyewitnesses.

Gajaria Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost in-charge ASM Rashedul Islam said, "The dead body and motorcycle are currently in their custody. Police are trying to intercept the killer bus."

 

