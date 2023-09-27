1 killed, 2 injured in road crash on Bangabandhu expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 02:38 pm

1 killed, 2 injured in road crash on Bangabandhu expressway

The injured were rescued and sent to the Sreenagar Health Complex for treatment and the body of the deceased was handed over to the Hassra Highway Police

TBS Report
27 September, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 02:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the Srinagar upazila of the Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj on Wednesday (27 September).

A passenger in a fish-laden pickup – which crashed into a truck from behind around 1:30am on the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway in the Hassra area of Srinagar – died on the spot, Srinagar Fire Service and Civil Defense Officer-in-Charge Mahfuz Riven confirmed the matter.

However, the police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased.

In another incident, two people – Emon and Shubhrat – were left severely injured when a pick-up collided with a car in the same area of the highway at 2:30am. 

Fire service officials rushed to the spot upon receiving the news of the accidents, said Mahfuz.

"Later, the injured were rescued and sent to the Sreenagar Health Complex for treatment. The body of the deceased was handed over to the Hassra Highway Police," he added.

