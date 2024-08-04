1 killed, 100 hit by bullets in Mirpur as clash turns deadly

At least one person has been shot to death in Mirpur-10 during clashes.

The deceased, identified as Miraz, was shot in his chest with a shotgun.

He was rushed to Mir Azmal Ali Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the hospital's doctor Oindrila told TBS.

The doctor said at least 50 injured patients have been treated at this hospital.

About 100 people who suffered gunshot wounds have been treated at Alok Hospital, said the hospital's Dr Mushfiq Hossain.

Law enforcers at Mirpur-10 area. Photo: Collected

The nearby Popular Diagnostic Center also provided medical care to 50 injured.

More than 400 injured have received treatment in eight hospitals in Mirpur.

There have been incidents of open firing since morning at Mirpur-10. No police could be seen there, as per a witness.

However, locals alleged that members of Jubo League set up a barricade on the roads and they started indiscriminately firing at whoever tried to cross it.

A school student from "Amader Patshala", located in Mirpur, was shot in the head. He was then beat up with bamboo sticks even after being shot, locals said.

Locals then rescued him and took him to National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital in Agargaon.

An eyewitness said at the hospital, there were at least five more patients who were injured in clashes in Mirpur and other parts of the capital.

The deceased, Miraz, was a day labourer.

He lived with his parents in a slum in Mirpur. His three brothers and his father are also day labourers and his mother works as a domestic help.

Ferdous Alam, Miraz's cousin told TBS, "Miraj used to drive a city bus of Alif Paribahan. Sometimes he used to drive a truck. But now due to the situation in the country, he had to quit driving and has been working as a tile mason for some time."

"He left home after lunch today and went out to see what was going on. He got shot at Mirpur-10," he added.

Mirpur-10 in control of students

This morning, ruling party men started gathering around Mirpur-10. They carried local weapons, helmets, firearms, sticks etc.

Members of Chhatra League and Jubo league joined forces. At 11:30am, they took position in Mirpur-10 intersection.

Violence erupted at around 12pm, when protesting students from Mirpur-14 began moving towards Mirpur-10, and there were repeated chase counter-chase between the two groups.

According to locals, the ruling party men started firing. After about two hours of gunfire, the police arrived on the scene and opened fire on the students.

After a while, a group of Bangladesh Army personnel arrived at the spot and accompanied the students for a while. At around 3:20pm, the students managed to occupy Mirpur-10, causing the Awami League men to retreat. As of filing this report, Mirpur-10 is under the control of students.