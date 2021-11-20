1% increase in female employment could add $11.3 billion in economy: Sanem

A 1% increase in female employment would have resulted in an additional $11.3 billion in the 2021 GDP, says the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem).

Sanem emphasized on policy attention in women's economic contribution and participation in the labour market.

These issues were discussed in a webinar titled "Integration of the Care Economy in Policy Formulation and Analysis" organised by Sanem and Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).

Sanem has been working alongside MJF to help make the unpaid care work concept more integrated and recognized through gender-responsive policy and budget allocation.

The objective of the study is to identify the linkages between public investment in care work and social protection, gender inequalities, and the employment generation of young women.

Women spend a significant time in not only marketed but also in non-marketed activities, most of which are unpaid care work, reads a press release.

Expanding care services can create employment opportunities (both home and abroad) - as such, promote gender equality in the labour market, added the release.

The study recommended providing benefits through relevant schemes (within NSSS), which can reduce unpaid care burden of the household and increase Labour Force Participation (LFP).

Previously, SANEM and MJF took the initiative to design a potential model for satellite accounts in the Bangladesh context. In continuation of the previous efforts, SANEM and MJF have delved further into how the policy interventions may shape towards recognizing, reducing, and redistributing the unpaid care work.

Planning Minister MA Mannan MP was present as the chief guest at the webinar moderated by Prof Selim Raihan, of the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka & executive director of SANEM.

Among others present at the session were Executive Director of MJF Shaheen Anam, Prof Sayema Haque Bidisha of the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, and research director of Sanem, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare Md Saiful Islam, Joint Secretary of the Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance Baby Rani Karmakar, Executive Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Fahmida Khatun, and Additional Director of the Department of Women Affairs, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Dr Sheikh Muslima Moon.