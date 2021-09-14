1 gets one-year imprisonment in cyber crimes in Rajshahi

BSS
14 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
14 September, 2021

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

One person has been convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment on charge of his involvement in cyber crimes in Chapainawabganj around six years back.

Judge of Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal Ziur Rahman found the convict guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict in his absentia this noon.

The convict was identified as Munshi Nazrul Islam, a resident of Pathanpara area in Chapainawabganj town.

Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Ismat Ara Begum told the journalists that the accused Nazrul Islam made derogatory remarks against his neighbour Mahfuzur Rahman and his daughter through his fake Facebook ID on June 30, 2015.

Earlier, he demanded a toll of Taka 50,000 from Rahman and failing to get the money, he made offensive remarks.

Subsequently, the victim had lodged a case in this connection on July 4, 2015.

The tribunal examined recorded depositions of 11 prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence before handing over the verdict, Ismat Ara Begum added.

She also said the convict remained absent during handing over the judgment.

Comments

