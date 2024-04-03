1 dies as wall of under-construction building collapses in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 10:14 am

Bricks went through the roof of the house and injured three of a family on 31 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Bricks went through the roof of the house and injured three of a family on 31 March 2024. Photo: TBS

One person died yesterday (2 April) after he was injured by parts of a wall that collapsed on his tin-shed house from an adjacent under-construction building in Gazipur.

The deceased was Siddiqur Rahman, 50, a resident of South Chayabithi Madhobbari area, said Syed Rafiul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station.

He said Siddiqur died while undergoing treatment at the Shin Shin Japan Hospital in Uttara yesterday afternoon.

The body has been kept at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Adjacent under construction building. Photo: TBS
Adjacent under construction building. Photo: TBS

Relatives of the deceased and locals said a part of a wall of an 8-storey building of Sultan Hasina Tower under-construction in South Chayabithi Madhobbari area of Gazipur city collapsed on the roof of the tin house below during a storm on Sunday (31 March). 

Siddiqur, along with his wife Ratna Akhter, 34, and his son Abdur Rahman were injured in the incident.

They were taken to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where Ratna and Abdur Rahman were released after primary treatment and Siddiqur was sent to Shin Shin Japan Hospital for advanced treatment.

Gazipur / building collapse

