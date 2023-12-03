LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 11:47 am

Related News

LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash

Three others were injured in the incident

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 11:47 am
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

The car of Tentulia upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) fell into a ditch after losing control on Sunday midnight leaving one dead and three injured. 

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, an engineer posted at the LGED in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon. The three injured are Tetulia's UNO Fazle Rabbi, ocial Welfare Officer Al Amin and ICT Assistant Programmer Nabiul Karim Sarkar.

Police and locals said the four were going to Panchagarh district headquarters from Tetulia upazila at midnight.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The vehicle fell into a roadside ditch when the driver lost control over the wheels in Chekormari area under Satmera union of Sadar upazila on Panchagarh-Banglabandha National Highway, leaving the engineer dead on the spot and three other passengers injured, they said.

With the help of locals, fire service personnel rescued them and admitted them to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.

Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital emergency department doctor Raju Hossain said Al Amin's condition was serious, so he was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Zakir Hossain Molla, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tentulia Highway Police, told the media that the accident may have occurred due to excessive speed. The car was going from Tentulia towards Panchagarh. But more details will be known when the UNO is able to speak.

In this regard, Panchagarh Fire Service Station Officer Tushar Kanti Roy said the accident was reported at 1:30am.

A team of fire service went to the spot and recovered one body. Three people were admitted to Panchgarh Modern Sadar Hospital with injuries.

"However, we still cannot say clearly how and why this accident occurred," he added.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Jahurul Islam and Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Sirajul Huda rushed to the spot shortly after the accident.

Top News

Accident / death / Fire Serice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

3h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

21h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

13h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

14h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

16h | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

17h | TBS World