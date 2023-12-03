LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash

The car of Tentulia upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) fell into a ditch after losing control on Sunday midnight leaving one dead and three injured.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, an engineer posted at the LGED in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon. The three injured are Tetulia's UNO Fazle Rabbi, ocial Welfare Officer Al Amin and ICT Assistant Programmer Nabiul Karim Sarkar.

Police and locals said the four were going to Panchagarh district headquarters from Tetulia upazila at midnight.

The vehicle fell into a roadside ditch when the driver lost control over the wheels in Chekormari area under Satmera union of Sadar upazila on Panchagarh-Banglabandha National Highway, leaving the engineer dead on the spot and three other passengers injured, they said.

With the help of locals, fire service personnel rescued them and admitted them to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.

Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital emergency department doctor Raju Hossain said Al Amin's condition was serious, so he was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Zakir Hossain Molla, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tentulia Highway Police, told the media that the accident may have occurred due to excessive speed. The car was going from Tentulia towards Panchagarh. But more details will be known when the UNO is able to speak.

In this regard, Panchagarh Fire Service Station Officer Tushar Kanti Roy said the accident was reported at 1:30am.

A team of fire service went to the spot and recovered one body. Three people were admitted to Panchgarh Modern Sadar Hospital with injuries.

"However, we still cannot say clearly how and why this accident occurred," he added.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Jahurul Islam and Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Sirajul Huda rushed to the spot shortly after the accident.