1 dead as bus, car collide on Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Bangladesh

UNB
09 January, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 11:02 am

The car's driver and passenger were rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where the driver died from his injuries

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

At least one person was killed after a passenger bus rammed into a private car on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway yesterday (8 January) evening.

The deceased was identified as Milon, 50, the driver and owner of the car. A passenger in the car was injured during the accident.

The accident took place at around 6pm on the expressway's East Nakhalpara section.

Tejgaon police station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mohsin said one of the tires of the Tejgaon-bound private car was punctured, causing the car to lose control and collide with the barrier.

As the car slowed down after hitting the expressway barrier, a VIP Paribahan passenger bus coming from the airport direction slammed into it from behind.

The car's driver and passenger were rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where the driver died from his injuries, said OC Mohsin.

Meanwhile, the car's passenger, identified as Mahfuz, 35, was transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Agargaon for further treatment, he added.

It is the first reported accident resulting in a fatality on the Expressway since it opened to the public last September.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway / Accident / death / Bangladesh

