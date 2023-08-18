1 dead, 18 injured as picnic bus fell into ditch in Barguna

Bangladesh

UNB
18 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 06:19 pm

Representational image
Representational image

A man died and 18 others were injured as a picnic bus fell into a ditch on Patuakhali-Kuakata highway in Ghatkhali area of Barguna's Amtali upazila.

The deceased was identified as Md Islam Hossain, 52, a businessman from Narayanganj.

He died while being taken to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital from Patuakhali General Hospital.

According to locals and the victims, the bus of Saint Martin Paribahan lost control at Chaora union's Ghotkhali area and fell into a ditch.

The bus was on its way to Patuakhali. All the passengers were from Narayanganj's Solper Char village and they were going to Kuakata for a picnic.

The injured passengers were first taken to Amtali Upazila Health Complex. From there, they were referred to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital after primary treatment, said Dr Imran of Amtali upazila health complex.

Kazi Shakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Amtali police station said, police seized the bus.

He could not confirm if any more patients died after they were referred to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital.

bus accident

