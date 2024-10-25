1 dead, 15 injured in Dinajpur bus accident

One died and 15 others were injured in an accident in Dinajpur on 25 October. Photo: UNB

An unidentified youth died and around15 others were injured when a bus overturned in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur early today (25 October).

The injured individuals are receiving treatment at the Phulbari Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-Inspector Rezaul Karim of Phulbari police station confirmed the matter.

The accident happened when a Nowshin Paribahan bus, en route to Ranisankail in Thakurgaon, overturned in the Mirza Jute Mills area around 5:30am after the driver lost control of the steering, said the SI.

Soon after the incident, the bus driver and helper fled the spot.

The deceased's body has been sent to the health complex. Efforts are underway to recover the bus, added the police official.