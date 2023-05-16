1 dead, 15 injured as bus falls into ditch in Chuadanga

Bangladesh

UNB
16 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

1 dead, 15 injured as bus falls into ditch in Chuadanga

UNB
16 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 01:06 pm
Representational image
Representational image

A supervisor of a bus was dead and 15 people, including a fire service worker, were injured as the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch while overtaking another bus on Chuadanga-Jhenaidah highway early Tuesday, said a fire service official.

The deceased, Sagar, 25, son of Babu Hossain of Islam Bazarpara under Chuadanga's Darshana upazila. Sagar was the supervisor of the Purbasha Paribahan bus.

Among the bus passengers who sustained injuries are Alamin, 24; Shahabul Islam, 60; Miraj, 22; Nahid, 35; Golam Azam, 57; Meherun, 30; Shariful Islam, 28; Taki, 23; and the firefighter Hossain Ali.

Jahangir Alam, a station officer of Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident occurred around 12 am when the Dhaka-bound bus of Purbasha Paribahan from Chuadanga fell into the roadside ditch while overtaking another bus on the highway in front of Ratul Market at Borai village under Sadar upazila of the district.

The impact of the accident left the supervisor dead on the spot and 14 passengers injured, he said.

On information, two firefighting units including one from Jhenaidah rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the bus, and sent the injured to several hospitals after rescuing them, he said.

He also said that firefighter Hossain Ali sustained injuries while bringing out the injured from the bus.

Dr Abdul Quader, a physician at the emergency department of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said six injured were brought to the hospital and five of them were discharged after receiving treatment.

Chuadanga / bus accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

3h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

3h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

18h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

21h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

23h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman