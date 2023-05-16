1 dead, 15 injured as bus falls into ditch in Chuadanga

A supervisor of a bus was dead and 15 people, including a fire service worker, were injured as the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch while overtaking another bus on Chuadanga-Jhenaidah highway early Tuesday, said a fire service official.

The deceased, Sagar, 25, son of Babu Hossain of Islam Bazarpara under Chuadanga's Darshana upazila. Sagar was the supervisor of the Purbasha Paribahan bus.

Among the bus passengers who sustained injuries are Alamin, 24; Shahabul Islam, 60; Miraj, 22; Nahid, 35; Golam Azam, 57; Meherun, 30; Shariful Islam, 28; Taki, 23; and the firefighter Hossain Ali.

Jahangir Alam, a station officer of Chuadanga Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the accident occurred around 12 am when the Dhaka-bound bus of Purbasha Paribahan from Chuadanga fell into the roadside ditch while overtaking another bus on the highway in front of Ratul Market at Borai village under Sadar upazila of the district.

The impact of the accident left the supervisor dead on the spot and 14 passengers injured, he said.

On information, two firefighting units including one from Jhenaidah rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the bus, and sent the injured to several hospitals after rescuing them, he said.

He also said that firefighter Hossain Ali sustained injuries while bringing out the injured from the bus.

Dr Abdul Quader, a physician at the emergency department of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said six injured were brought to the hospital and five of them were discharged after receiving treatment.