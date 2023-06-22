1 BGB member dies, 6 hurt in Gazipur road crash

A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member was killed and six others were injured when a dump truck hit them at Rajendrapur on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur.

The deceased was identified as Shahidur Rahman,38, of Shahjadpur village under Tala upazila of Satkhira district. He was working as a Nayek at 63 BGB, Hotapara, Gazipur.

The dump truck knocked down the BGB members when they were marching towards Rajendrapur firing range at 6:30am, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ziaul Islam.

The injured BGB members are Naeyk Md Zahir, Nayek Sheikh Reazul, Lance Nayek Mohammad Akash, Lance Nayek Faisal, Lance Nayek Mehdi, Sipahi Sangram. They are being treated at Rajendrapur Combined Military Hospital, said the OC.

The driver of the truck, Mohammad Yasin,30, son of Ahmed A and his assistant Ali were arrested and the truck has been seized, said OC Ziaul.

The body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.