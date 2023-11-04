Several reportedly injured as police, RMG workers clash in Ashulia

RMG workers and police clash in Ashulia during the seventh day of the workers' protest for minimum wage hike on Saturday, 4 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

A clash erupted between ready-made government (RMG) workers and the police in Ashulia's Jamgora area this morning as the workers attempted to block the Abdullahpur-Bypail road.

The police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to quell the demonstration by the workers demanding a wage increase.

One was allegedly hit by the rubber bullet shot by police during the clash between RMG workers and police in Ashulia during the seventh day of the workers' protest for minimum wage hike on Saturday, 4 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

Reportedly, several, including a van driver named Amirul, suffered injuries during the clash.

More to follow...