Several reportedly injured as police, RMG workers clash in Ashulia
To quell the demonstration by the workers demanding a wage increase, the police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets, and used water cannons
A clash erupted between ready-made government (RMG) workers and the police in Ashulia's Jamgora area this morning as the workers attempted to block the Abdullahpur-Bypail road.
The police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to quell the demonstration by the workers demanding a wage increase.
Reportedly, several, including a van driver named Amirul, suffered injuries during the clash.
More to follow...