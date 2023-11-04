Several reportedly injured as police, RMG workers clash in Ashulia

Bangladesh

To quell the demonstration by the workers demanding a wage increase, the police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets, and used water cannons

RMG workers and police clash in Ashulia during the seventh day of the workers&#039; protest for minimum wage hike on Saturday, 4 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud
RMG workers and police clash in Ashulia during the seventh day of the workers' protest for minimum wage hike on Saturday, 4 November 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud

A clash erupted between ready-made government (RMG) workers and the police in Ashulia's Jamgora area this morning as the workers attempted to block the Abdullahpur-Bypail road.

The police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to quell the demonstration by the workers demanding a wage increase. 

Reportedly, several, including a van driver named Amirul, suffered injuries during the clash. 

More to follow...

