1, 21,630 prisoners get legal assistance at govt costs

Bangladesh

BSS
31 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

1, 21,630 prisoners get legal assistance at govt costs

The prisoners have got the services through NLAS from 2009 to till September of 2024, said the report published on the organisation's website

BSS
31 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Around 1, 21,630 prisoners got legal assistance at the government expenses through National Legal Aid Services (NLAS), an official release said.

The prisoners have got the services through NLAS from 2009 to till September of 2024, said the report published on the organisation's website.

The chief justice has recently asked all concerned to provide legal aid services to the accused in the criminal cases if they have no lawyers to move before the court for them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 4, 42,096 legal advices have been bestowed on the insolvent litigants as legal aid helped them realizing Tk 217, 59, 61,858 as compensation during the period, the report said.

The government in its own cost has so far extended the legal aid services to 11, 10,036 insolvent litigants in 4, 03,201 cases. A total of 2, 03,032 cases have so far been disposed of through the NLAS.

Of the litigants, 28,016 individuals have got free legal aid services through Supreme Court Legal Aid Office while 28,853 through labour legal aid services cell in Dhaka and Chattogram, 1,78,0506 through the NLAS toll free hotline call centre number 16430 and 17,328 got the services through the hotline prior to introducing the NLAS hotline.

Some 1, 29,038 cases have so far been resolved through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) out of 1, 42,612 cases. The beneficiaries of the ADR system stand at 2, 43,512.

Top News

National Legal Aid Services (NLAS) / Prisoner / legal assistance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

15h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

18h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

19h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

26m | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

41m | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

1h | Videos
The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

The all-new Hyundai Stargazer official unveil at Media Meet

1h | Videos