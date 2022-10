ভয়ঙ্কর ইরানি ড্রোন: কেন ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধে ধবংসযজ্ঞ ঘটাচ্ছে, ব্যাখ্যা দিলেন ইসরায়েলি বিশেষজ্ঞ

⚡️💥🎞️ After the visit of Geran-2 Kamikaze UAVs to the 72nd Brigade of AFU⚡️

The drones landed on their barracks in Bila Tserkva, #Kiev region.

You can judge for yourself the price of stories about "minor damage to the brigade's location"https://t.co/d9YpGcSFtz#UkraineWarVideos pic.twitter.com/XOYcINQYdg— 🇷🇺🇺🇦 SITREP ⚔ 🇬🇧 - Rybar & Others in EN 🔥 (@DeuNachrichten) October 5, 2022