বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবুরের ছবি সরানো উচিত হয়নি: রিজভী

ভিডিও

12 November, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:45 pm

বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবুরের ছবি সরানো উচিত হয়নি: রিজভী

12 November, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:45 pm

বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের ছবি সরানো উচিত হয়নি বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী। এ নিয়ে বিস্তারিত থাকছে টিবিএস নিউজ আপডেটসে।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় বাস চলতে হলে যুক্ত হতে হবে নগর পরিবহনে

2
বাংলাদেশ

শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরে প্রবাসীদের জন্য লাউঞ্জের উদ্বোধন

3
বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশে বড়সড় রদবদল: ৪৮ জন বদলি, ১৬ জন প্রত্যাহার

4
বাংলাদেশ

দুই বছর ঢাকা বিমানবন্দরের থার্ড টার্মিনালের গ্রাউন্ড হ্যান্ডলিংয়ের কাজ পেল বিমান

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

বিশ্বের শীর্ষ ১০ শক্তিশালী মুদ্রা

6
বাংলাদেশ

মিরপুরে শতাধিক অটোরিকশা-ব্যাটারি জব্দ, নিলামে ১৮ লাখ টাকায় বিক্রি 