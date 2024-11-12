বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবুরের ছবি সরানো উচিত হয়নি: রিজভী
বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের ছবি সরানো উচিত হয়নি বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী। এ নিয়ে বিস্তারিত থাকছে টিবিএস নিউজ আপডেটসে।
