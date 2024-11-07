সামাজিকমাধ্যম ব্যবহারে বয়সসীমা বেধে দিতে যাচ্ছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া

সামাজিকমাধ্যম ব্যবহারে বয়সসীমা বেধে দিতে যাচ্ছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া
১৬ বছরের কম বয়সীদের ফেসবুক–এক্সসহ সব ধরনের সামাজিকমাধ্যম ব্যবহারের সুযোগ বাতিল করতে যাচ্ছে অস্ট্রেলিয়া। শিগগিরই এ সংক্রান্ত আইন পাশ করবে দেশটি।
