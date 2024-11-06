বাংলাদেশ-আফগানিস্তানকে নিয়েই শারজাহ স্টেডিয়ামের বিশেষ অর্জন

বাংলাদেশ-আফগানিস্তানকে নিয়েই শারজাহ স্টেডিয়ামের বিশেষ অর্জন
বাংলাদেশ-আফগানিস্তানকে নিয়েই ইতিহাস গড়তে যাচ্ছে শারজাহ ক্রিকেট স্টেডিয়াম। ৩০০তম আন্তর্জাতিক ম্যাচ আয়োজনের মাইলফলকে পা রাখতে যাচ্ছে এই ভেন্যু।
