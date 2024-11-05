সেনাবাহিনীর অভিযান মধ্যরাতেই কেন?

ভিডিও

05 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:22 pm

সেনাবাহিনীর অভিযান মধ্যরাতেই কেন?

05 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:22 pm

মধ্যরাতে রাজধানীর বিভিন্ন জায়গায় অভিযান চালাচ্ছে সেনাবাহিনী। কখনো মাদকের আস্তানা, কখনো বস্তি, কখনো হোটেলে। আটক করছে অপরাধীদের। 

