মিরপুরের সাবেক ডিসি জসিম উদ্দিনকে কারাগারে প্রেরণ
জুলাই-আগস্ট গণহত্যায় পরোয়ানাভুক্ত আসামি ডিএমপির মিরপুর বিভাগের সাবেক ডিসি জসিম উদ্দিনকে রংপুর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়।
জুলাই-আগস্ট গণহত্যায় পরোয়ানাভুক্ত আসামি ডিএমপির মিরপুর বিভাগের সাবেক ডিসি জসিম উদ্দিনকে রংপুর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.