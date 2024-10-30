সাকিবকে টপকানোর পথে তাইজুল ইসলাম

ভিডিও

30 October, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:19 pm

টেস্টে তাইজুলের এটি ১৪তম ৫ উইকেট, যা বাংলাদেশের বোলারদের মধ্য দ্বিতীয় সর্বোচ্চ। ১৯ বার ৫ উইকেট নিয়ে সবার উপরে সাকিব আল হাসান।

