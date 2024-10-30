সাকিবকে টপকানোর পথে তাইজুল ইসলাম
টেস্টে তাইজুলের এটি ১৪তম ৫ উইকেট, যা বাংলাদেশের বোলারদের মধ্য দ্বিতীয় সর্বোচ্চ। ১৯ বার ৫ উইকেট নিয়ে সবার উপরে সাকিব আল হাসান।
