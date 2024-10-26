ইসরায়েলের হামলায় ক্ষয়ক্ষতির বিষয়ে যা বলল ইরান

ইসরায়েলের হামলায় ক্ষয়ক্ষতির বিষয়ে যা বলল ইরান
বলা-কওয়া ছাড়াই ইরানে হামলা চালিয়েছে ইসরায়েলি সেনারা। প্রায় ২০০ কিলোমিটার পাড়ি দিয়ে ইসরায়েলি যুদ্ধবিমান ইরানের ভূখণ্ডে হামলা চালায়।
