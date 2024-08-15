ইসরায়েলের বিরুদ্ধে প্রতিশোধ নেওয়ার বিষয়ে পিছপা না হওয়ার ঘোষণা ইরানের

ভিডিও

15 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:00 pm

ইরানের সর্বোচ্চ নেতা আয়াতুল্লাহ আলি খামেনি ইসরায়েলের বিরুদ্ধে প্রতিশোধ নেওয়ার বিষয়ে বলেছেন, 'ইসরায়েলের বিরুদ্ধে প্রতিশোধের বিষয়ে পিছপা হলে আল্লাহর গজব পড়বে।'

