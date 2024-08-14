‘আয়না ঘর’ এর অভিজ্ঞতা জানালেন গুম হওয়া এক ব্যবসায়ী

14 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 02:18 pm

14 August, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 02:18 pm

কথিত আয়না ঘরে ১ মাস ২ দিন আটক থাকার দাবী জানিয়েছেন লেক্সাস গ্রুপের চেয়ারম্যান বেলাল হোসেন। সে সময়ের ভয়াবহ নির্যাতনের অভিজ্ঞতা জানান টিবিএস মাল্টিমিডিয়াকে।

