‘আয়না ঘর’ এর অভিজ্ঞতা জানালেন গুম হওয়া এক ব্যবসায়ী

‘আয়না ঘর’ এর অভিজ্ঞতা জানালেন গুম হওয়া এক ব্যবসায়ী
কথিত আয়না ঘরে ১ মাস ২ দিন আটক থাকার দাবী জানিয়েছেন লেক্সাস গ্রুপের চেয়ারম্যান বেলাল হোসেন। সে সময়ের ভয়াবহ নির্যাতনের অভিজ্ঞতা জানান টিবিএস মাল্টিমিডিয়াকে।
কথিত আয়না ঘরে ১ মাস ২ দিন আটক থাকার দাবী জানিয়েছেন লেক্সাস গ্রুপের চেয়ারম্যান বেলাল হোসেন। সে সময়ের ভয়াবহ নির্যাতনের অভিজ্ঞতা জানান টিবিএস মাল্টিমিডিয়াকে।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.