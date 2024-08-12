বাংলাদেশের অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার প্রসঙ্গে যা বললেন শশী থারুর

12 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 10:00 pm

বাংলাদেশের অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার প্রসঙ্গে যা বললেন শশী থারুর

শেখ হাসিনা ও আওয়ামী লীগ ভারতের দীর্ঘদিনের বন্ধু। তাঁকে আশ্রয় দেওয়াই সমীচীন, আশ্রয় না দিলেই বরং ভারতের জন্য কলঙ্কজনক হতোঃ শশী থারুর।

