ঢাবি উপাচার্যের সঙ্গে শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর বৈঠক; রাতে পুলিশ-শিক্ষার্থী সংঘর্ষ
ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্যের সঙ্গে শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ঘন্টাব্যাপী বৈঠক । তবে গণ মাধ্যমের সঙ্গে কথা বলেননি কেউই ।
ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্যের সঙ্গে শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ঘন্টাব্যাপী বৈঠক । তবে গণ মাধ্যমের সঙ্গে কথা বলেননি কেউই ।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.