ছত্রভঙ্গ করতে আন্দোলনকারীদের ওপর সাউন্ড গ্রেনেড ও টিয়ারশেল নিক্ষেপ

ছত্রভঙ্গ করতে আন্দোলনকারীদের ওপর সাউন্ড গ্রেনেড ও টিয়ারশেল নিক্ষেপ
ছত্রভঙ্গ করতে ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় কোটা সংস্কার আন্দোলনরত শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর সাউন্ড গ্রেনেড ও টিয়ারশেল ছুড়েছে পুলিশ।
