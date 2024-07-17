ডিএনসিসি স্মার্ট স্কুল বাস সার্ভিসের কার্যক্রম শুরু

ভিডিও

17 July, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:00 am

যাত্রা শুরু করেছে ডিএনসিসি স্মার্ট স্কুল বাস সার্ভিস। অ্যাপভিত্তিক এই স্কুল বাস সার্ভিসকে ইতিবাচক হিসেবে দেখছেন শিক্ষার্থী ও অভিভাবকরা। আপাতত বিআরটিসির ৩ দ্বিতল বাসে ৫শ শিক্ষার্থী এই সেবা পাবেন। 

