ডিএনসিসি স্মার্ট স্কুল বাস সার্ভিসের কার্যক্রম শুরু
যাত্রা শুরু করেছে ডিএনসিসি স্মার্ট স্কুল বাস সার্ভিস। অ্যাপভিত্তিক এই স্কুল বাস সার্ভিসকে ইতিবাচক হিসেবে দেখছেন শিক্ষার্থী ও অভিভাবকরা। আপাতত বিআরটিসির ৩ দ্বিতল বাসে ৫শ শিক্ষার্থী এই সেবা পাবেন।
