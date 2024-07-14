জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ও সংহতি সমাবেশ
শিক্ষার্থীদের ওপর হামলা-মামলা দায়েরের প্রতিবাদে এবং কোটা সংস্কারের এক দফা দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ও সংহতি সমাবেশ করেছে জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীরা।
