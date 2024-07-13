অনন্ত আম্বানি-রাধিকা মার্চেন্টের বিয়ের যত আয়োজন

অনন্ত আম্বানি-রাধিকা মার্চেন্টের বিয়ের যত আয়োজন
অনন্ত-রাধিকার বিয়েতে আম্বানিদের মোট সম্পত্তি মাত্র ০ দশমিক ৫ শতাংশ-ই নাকি খরচ হচ্ছে! মুকেশ আম্বানির সম্পদের পরিমাণ ৮ লাখ ৩৩ হাজার ২১৫ কোটি রুপির বেশি।
অনন্ত-রাধিকার বিয়েতে আম্বানিদের মোট সম্পত্তি মাত্র ০ দশমিক ৫ শতাংশ-ই নাকি খরচ হচ্ছে! মুকেশ আম্বানির সম্পদের পরিমাণ ৮ লাখ ৩৩ হাজার ২১৫ কোটি রুপির বেশি।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.