তানজানিয়ায় পানি সংকটের কারণ কী?

ভিডিও

07 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:00 am

তানজানিয়ার অর্থনৈতিক রাজধানী দারুস সালামে তীব্র পানির সংকট দেখা দিয়েছে। গাধার পিঠে করে পানি সরবরাহ করা হচ্ছে কিছু এলাকায়।

