ইসরায়েল বনাম হিজবুল্লাহ, কোন পথে যাচ্ছে সংঘাত?

ইসরায়েল বনাম হিজবুল্লাহ, কোন পথে যাচ্ছে সংঘাত?
ইসরায়েল-হিজবুল্লাহ; যেকোনো সময় যুদ্ধ বেঁধে যেতে পারে। এমন আশঙ্কা অনেকেরই। হিজবুল্লাহ বলছে, তারা সব ধরনের পরিস্থিতি মোকাবিলায় নিজেদের প্রস্তুত করছে।
ইসরায়েল-হিজবুল্লাহ; যেকোনো সময় যুদ্ধ বেঁধে যেতে পারে। এমন আশঙ্কা অনেকেরই। হিজবুল্লাহ বলছে, তারা সব ধরনের পরিস্থিতি মোকাবিলায় নিজেদের প্রস্তুত করছে।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.