ইসরায়েল বনাম হিজবুল্লাহ, কোন পথে যাচ্ছে সংঘাত?

04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm

04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm

ইসরায়েল-হিজবুল্লাহ; যেকোনো সময় যুদ্ধ বেঁধে যেতে পারে। এমন আশঙ্কা অনেকেরই। হিজবুল্লাহ বলছে, তারা সব ধরনের পরিস্থিতি মোকাবিলায় নিজেদের প্রস্তুত করছে।

