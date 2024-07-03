চীনের প্রেসিডেন্ট চাইলেই রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ বন্ধ করতে পারেন: ফিনল্যান্ডের প্রেসিডেন্ট

চীনের প্রেসিডেন্ট চাইলেই রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ বন্ধ করতে পারেন: ফিনল্যান্ডের প্রেসিডেন্ট
চীনের প্রেসিডেন্টের একটি মাত্র ফোনকলই রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ বন্ধ করে দিতে পারে। এমনটি মনে করছেন, ফিনল্যান্ডের প্রেসিডেন্ট আলেক্সান্ডার স্টাব।
